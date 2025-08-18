Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teens killed in crash memorialized by loved ones with flowers, kind messages

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — There's evidence of tragedy at the corner of 9th and Stadium in Kalamazoo County.

Right next to the scorched grass and remnants of of a crash scene, you'll find a growing memorial of flowers and kind messages.

This marks the place where two teenagers died on August 17, after a firey crash. It happened just after 3:00 a.m.

The 19-year-old driver from Paw Paw was killed, and a 17-year-old passenger from Kalamazoo also died.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office believes the driver may have lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pole, causing the car fire. Speed may have been a factor, according to the KCSO. They are investigating whether or not drugs or alcohol are a factor.

At the scene the Monday after the crash, a memorial sprouting up. People left kind messages and flowers.

The names of the victims have not yet been released by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.

