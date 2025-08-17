Two teenagers killed in fiery crash in Oshtemo Township

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two teenagers were killed in a one-vehicle crash in Oshtemo Township early Sunday morning, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.

Around 3:20 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Stadium Drive and S. 9th Street.

Upon investigation, authorities believe the vehicle lost control, struck a traffic light pole and caught fire. The 19-year-old driver from Paw Paw and their passenger, a 17-year-old from Kalamazoo, died at the scene.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the crash but stated that speed is believed to be a factor.

