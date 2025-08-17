Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Two teenagers killed in fiery crash in Oshtemo Township

Kalamazoo county sheriff's office.jpg
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating Sunday morning's deadly crash.
Kalamazoo county sheriff's office.jpg
Posted

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two teenagers were killed in a one-vehicle crash in Oshtemo Township early Sunday morning, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.

Around 3:20 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Stadium Drive and S. 9th Street.

Upon investigation, authorities believe the vehicle lost control, struck a traffic light pole and caught fire. The 19-year-old driver from Paw Paw and their passenger, a 17-year-old from Kalamazoo, died at the scene.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the crash but stated that speed is believed to be a factor.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER