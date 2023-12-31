Teenage pedestrian hit & killed in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A teenager died after being struck by a vehicle while walking along a street.

At 6 a.m. Friday, troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw post responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car on North Riverview Drive near Van Buren Street in Cooper Township. The investigation revealed that two pedestrians were walking in the southbound lane of North Riverview when one of them was struck by a passenger vehicle traveling in the same lane.

The victim, a 14-year-old Kalamazoo boy, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Bronson Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The other pedestrian, a 15-year-old Kalamazoo girl, was not injured.

The vehicle was driven by a 51-year-old Allegan man. He was not hurt and was wearing a safety belt.

Troopers said it was unknown whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the accident.

The victim's name is not being released.

MSP troopers were assisted at the scene by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, the Kalamazoo Township Police Department, the Cooper Township Fire Department and Life EMS.

The crash remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

