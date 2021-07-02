Teen suffers leg wound in shooting

A teen with a gunshot wound to the leg apparently had to be talked into going to the hospital to be treated.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers had to canvass an area of Kalamazoo to even find the victim.

KDPS first received reports of shots fired around 11:16 p.m., the department said. Officers found a vehicle around Lake and James streets with bullet holes, but no gunshot victim was reported at local hospitals.

After canvassing the area, officers found an 18-year-old man with a leg wound who eventually agreed to be treated. He was treated and released.