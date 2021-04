KALAMAZOO MICH. — Police say a 17-year-old was seriously hurt after being shot overnight in Kalamazoo.

It happened around 2 a.m. along North Rose Street.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers responded to the area and found the 17-year-old Kalamazoo resident with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Call police at (269) 337-8142 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 if you have any information.