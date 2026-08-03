Teen killed, man injured in shooting at Portage apartment complex; no injuries in downtown incident

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Two shootings over the weekend left one person dead and another injured in the Kalamazoo area. Shots also rang out in downtown Kalamazoo.

Portage shooting

Portage Public Safety said what started as a large party in a parking lot at Millham Meadows turned deadly just after midnight on Aug. 1.

Officers initially responded to a call about gunshots, finding a 33-year-old Portage man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, treated, and released.

19-year-old Triston Coulter was driven by private vehicle to Bronson and died from his injuries.

The apartment complex at Millham Meadows monitors who comes and goes with video surveillance and license plate readers, based on what I saw when turning around to find a place to park.

Downtown Kalamazoo shooting

Kalamazoo Public Safety responded to a shooting in downtown Kalamazoo at around 9 p.m. on Aug. 1. Police said several people were detained and a firearm was recovered. No injuries were reported.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube