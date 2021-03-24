Teen injured in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers were dispatched to the area of Heathersdown Lane and Shannon Court in Kalamazoo this afternoon after receiving reports of shots fired, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

During investigation, officers determined that a 19-year-old resident from Kalamazoo had been shot and sought treatment at a local hospital, KDPS tells us.

We’re told the victim is in stable condition.

Those with information in connection to the incident are asked to call authorities at 269-337-8142 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

