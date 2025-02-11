Teen hurt in 'targeted' shooting in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen shot Monday morning was brought to a hospital in Kalamazoo and police say the victim was targeted.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department says the 17-year-old injuries are not life-threatening.

The teen was shot around 2:45 a.m. on January 10 as he sat in a vehicle parked on Texel Drive near Main Street. Investigators did not say if any suspects are in custody, but did say the public is not believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

