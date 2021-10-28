Teacher on hunger strike to put light on climate change

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A teacher in southwestern Michigan says he’s on a one-week hunger strike outside his school to draw attention to climate change.

Josh Gottlieb says he took a week off without pay to sit outside Kalamazoo Central High School.

Students and teachers have dropped by to support him.

Gottlieb says he will continue his hunger strike and protest through Sunday, when the UN’s climate summit begins in Scotland.

He says political conflict in the U.S. means President Joe Biden isn’t bringing much to the conference.

Freshman Giuliana Bush supports Gottlieb.

She says climate change is everyone's problem.