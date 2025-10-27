Taylor Swift fans flock to Michigan crystal shop for 'opalite' stones

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A small crystal shop in Portage is experiencing an unexpected surge in customers thanks to Taylor Swift's latest album. The stone "opalite" shares its name with a track from Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl ," and fans are seeking out the glowing orange crystal for themselves.

Healing Stones and Crystals, normally closed on Wednesdays, opened specially to discuss the phenomenon. Owner Stacey Tompkins has noticed the uptick in Swift fans, or "Swifties," visiting her store.

"We have seen an influx," Tompkins said with a laugh when asked about the Taylor Swift connection.

But opalite has its own spiritual significance beyond the pop culture reference. The man-made crystal is traditionally used in meditation and spiritual practices.

"Opalite is a man made crystal. Often used for higher communications, with your spirit guides, or to amplify intuition," Tompkins said.

Ruth Hall, a Reiki Master Teacher, explains the stone's deeper meaning in crystal healing practices.

"Opalite is a wonderful stone, it's a crown chakra and third eye stone," Hall said.

"Third eye is the intuition, and the crown chakra is the knowing. It's more tapped into your spirituality."

For those skeptical about crystal healing, Tompkins offers a simple perspective.

"I would tell people to think of a crystal as an ally. A friend you turned to, when your energy is a little low. Just in crystal form," she said.

Hall views crystals as practical tools rather than mystical objects.

"Crystals, I look at as a tool. I use it as a tool," Hall said.

The shop explains that opalite is particularly good for meditation and connecting with guardian angels, making it popular among both spiritual practitioners and curious Swift fans discovering crystal culture for the first time.

