Tab Benoit to perform in Kalamazoo on February 23

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Blues musician and singer Tab Benoit will be performing in Kalamazoo next year. Benoit will perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Thursday, February 23 at 8 p.m.

An online only presale for tickets will be held on Thursday, December 1 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Tickets will be available to purchase for the public on Friday, December 2 at 10 a.m.

Benoit’s first album, Nice and Warm, was released in 1992. His other albums include 1995’s Standing on the Bank, 2001’s Wetlands, and 2010’s Medicine.

Throughout his career, Benoit has performed with Junior Wells, George Porter Jr., Dr. John, Willie Nelson, Big Chief Monk, Billy Joe Shaver, James Cotton, Kim Wilson, Ivan Neville, and Alvin Youngblood.

In 2006, he appeared in the IMAX film Hurricane on the Bayou, which was directed by Greg MacGillivray.

Benoit will be joined by special guest JD Simo. Simo was a member of the band Simo from 2010-2017. Simo’s first solo studio album, Off at 11, was released in 2019. His other solo studio albums are 2020’s JD Simo and 2021’s Mind Control.

Throughout his career, Simo has worked with Jack White, Tommy Emmanuel, Luther Dickinson, Dave Cobb, and Blackberry Smoke.

Tab Benoit will perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Thursday, February 23. Tickets will be available to purchase on Ticketmaster.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube