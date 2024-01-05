Suspected explosive prompts evacuation at Portage gas station

PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage gas station was evacuated Friday morning after officers located an explosive device inside a stolen vehicle.

The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says their officers found a 2010 Chrysler 300 at the Speedway on Portage Road, north of Arbor Pointe Drive, after it was reported stolen days prior.

While searching the vehicle, officers discovered what looked like an explosive device along with a gun and controlled substances, public safety officials explain. Everyone at the Speedway was evacuated and a bomb squad from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was summoned.

We're told the device was safely removed for further analysis.

Two suspects, a 27-year-old woman and 44-year-old man from Kalamazoo, were arrested for multiple felonies, according to PDPS.

The gas station resumed normal business operations hours later.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with investigators by calling 269-329-4567. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

