Suspected arsonist arrested after Kalamazoo house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While fighting a fire on Ash Street Friday night, the Kalamazoo Public Safety Department got a call about another fire happening concurrently that—as it turns out—may have been an arson.

At 9:30 p.m., officers were called to a house fire a few miles away on Grant Street. They arrived to find flames coming from the second-floor windows, along with someone apparently trapped on the second-floor porch, whom they were able to safely rescue.

We're told officers were able to put the fire out in under 20 minutes. No one was hurt.

It doesn't end there, though—looking closely at the scene, KDPS found that the cause of the fire was probably arson. They arrested one person thought to be related to the crime whose name has yet be released.

Kalamazoo Public Safety is asking anyone who might know anything about this or any other crimes to call the Fire Marshal at (269) 337-8260 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or via the P3Tips app.