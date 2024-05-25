Kalamazoo Public Safety: no injuries after house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nobody was hurt after a house fire in Kalamazoo.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the call came in at around 8:30 Friday night, from a woman officers say was coughing. Smoke detectors were also heard going off in the background. Officers traced the call to a house on Ash Street that was ablaze.

Once everyone inside had left the house safely, firefighters began putting out the flames. We're told it was an ordeal, as firefighters were hindered by construction at the home as well as a steady southwestern wind. It took an hour to extinguish the fire and another two hours to put out what KDPS called the 'hotspots.'

We're told nobody was hurt, and it's not yet known how the fire started.

Kalamazoo Public Safety is asking anyone who might know anything to call the Fire Marshal at (269) 337-8260 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or via the P3Tips app.

