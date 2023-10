KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect is in custody following a standoff in Kalamazoo Monday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the incident happened around 9:10 a.m. on Rose Street between Eleanor and Water.

We’re told the suspect carried a bag of knives and threatened to harm himself.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

Kalamazoo police were able to take the man into custody after 90 minutes of negotiating.

The street was closed to traffic while the standoff occurred but has since reopened, according to KDPS.

