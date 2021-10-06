Suspect sought in Oshtemo Township attempted abduction

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kalamazoo County deputies are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a reported abduction attempt.
The incident occurred in the area of Dragonfly Road and Green Meadow Road in Oshtemo Township Wednesday morning, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.
We’re told a man was seen pulling up to two elementary schoolers at a bus stop and tried to lure them to his car. Both children ran away unharmed, deputies tell us.
The sheriff’s office says the suspect is a Black/Hispanic man with a large nose. He may have thinning hair or is partially bald. His vehicle is described as a white van with tinted side windows.
Those with information in connection to the man’s identity or his vehicle are asked to get in touch with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.