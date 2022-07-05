Suspect sought in armed robbery at WMU gym

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University’s (WMU) public safety department is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at West Hills Athletic Club.

They say the suspect implied he had a gun in his possession before taking off in a black Saturn vehicle.

WMU authorities describe the suspect as a 5’7” man in a white shirt, jeans and a black New York Yankees hat.

We’re told the robbery started elsewhere outside of campus before the suspect arrived at the athletic club.

The public is advised to exercise caution if traveling through the area.

