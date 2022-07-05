Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Suspect sought in armed robbery at WMU gym

police lights file
Andrew Smith/WRTV Photo
File photo of police lights
police lights file
Posted at 10:35 AM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 10:35:59-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University’s (WMU) public safety department is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at West Hills Athletic Club.

They say the suspect implied he had a gun in his possession before taking off in a black Saturn vehicle.

WMU authorities describe the suspect as a 5’7” man in a white shirt, jeans and a black New York Yankees hat.

We’re told the robbery started elsewhere outside of campus before the suspect arrived at the athletic club.

The public is advised to exercise caution if traveling through the area.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News