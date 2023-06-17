Suspect sought after multiple vehicles hit by gunfire in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety is looking for a suspect after several vehicles sustained gunshot damage Saturday.

At 4:48 a.m. Saturday, Portage Public Safety responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Lovebird Court. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a single shotgun shell and birdshot pellets in the area plus several vehicles damaged by gunfire.

The investigation revealed that a man had parked his vehicle on Lovebird Court, removed a shotgun from the trunk and fired a single shot at another man who arrived in the parking lot in a separate vehicle soon thereafter. The shooter then left the area in his vehicle.

The suspect's vehicle was a blue Toyota Highlander with Florida license plates.

Nobody was injured during the shooting.

Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact the Portage Department of Public Safety by calling (269) 329-4567 or Silent Observer by calling (269) 343-2100 or at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com on the Web.