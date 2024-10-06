Watch Now
Suspect sought after Kalamazoo man shot Sunday morning

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot early Sunday morning.

At 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a shooting following an argument between two people in the 500 block of North Rose Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Officers said the suspect fled the scene and has not been located.

Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact the KDPS Criminal Investigation Division and speak with a detective by calling (269) 337-8139 or anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at (269) 343-2100, the P3Tips app or online at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

The incident remains under investigation by Kalamazoo Public Safety.

