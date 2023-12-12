Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Suspect sought after 27 propane tanks stolen from Kzoo businesses

Suspect in propane tank theft.jpg
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
Suspect in propane tank theft.jpg
Suspect vehicle in propane tank theft.jpg
Posted at 4:46 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 16:46:06-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect after more than two dozen propane tanks were stolen in Kalamazoo since Sunday.

Four propane tanks were taken from a West Cork Street gas station on Sunday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told 23 more tanks were stolen overnight into Monday from a hardware store on South Westnedge Avenue.

Authorities wish to remind businesses to keep propane tanks locked up and out of the public eye.

Those with knowledge related to either of the thefts are urged to connect with KDPS by calling 269-337-8140. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Suspect vehicle in propane tank theft.jpg

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book