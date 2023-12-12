Suspect sought after 27 propane tanks stolen from Kzoo businesses

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect after more than two dozen propane tanks were stolen in Kalamazoo since Sunday.

Four propane tanks were taken from a West Cork Street gas station on Sunday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told 23 more tanks were stolen overnight into Monday from a hardware store on South Westnedge Avenue.

Authorities wish to remind businesses to keep propane tanks locked up and out of the public eye.

Those with knowledge related to either of the thefts are urged to connect with KDPS by calling 269-337-8140. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube