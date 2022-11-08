Suspect leads multiple agencies on 44-mile pursuit through Kzoo County, still at large

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are seeking a man who reportedly led authorities on a multi-city pursuit through Kalamazoo County late Monday night.

The 22-year-old man is wanted for illegally possessing a gun, assaulting an officer, and for fleeing and eluding authorities, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they tried to conduct a traffic stop on the man after finding him in a black Dodge Durango at Pavilion Estates Trailer Park shortly after 10 p.m.

We’re told the suspect took off, initiating a vehicular pursuit that spanned 44 miles through Pavilion Township, Comstock Township, Richland Township, Kalamazoo Township, Kalamazoo, Oshtemo Township, and circling back to Kalamazoo.

Multiple agencies assisted in the pursuit, eventually disabling the vehicle with stop sticks near the intersection of Dwight Avenue and Hotop Avenue.

That was when the suspect exited the vehicle and took off on foot, deputies say.

A K9 and drone were deployed to track down the suspect, but the man has so far eluded authorities.

No injuries were reported.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 269-383-8748. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

The sheriff’s office credits Michigan State Police, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the Kalamazoo Township Police Department, and the Western Michigan University Police Department for their assistance in the case.

