Suspect jailed for Kalamazoo shooting that left man in critical condition

FOX 17
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jul 18, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man was critically wounded and another man is in custody after a shooting early Sunday morning.

At 6:44 a.m. Sunday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety received a report of a shooting at a residence in the 1000 block of South Rose Street. A few minutes later, a 21-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

A suspect was sought and the 25-year-old Kalamazoo man was located a short time later and taken into custody. He is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail on multiple charges, including assault with intent to murder.

The victim is currently listed in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation by Kalamazoo Public Safety. Anybody with any information is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety by calling (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

