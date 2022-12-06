Watch Now
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in Pavilion Twp.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office 01152022
Posted at 4:21 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 16:21:46-05

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after leading deputies on a chase through Pavilion Township Tuesday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies spotted a car near N Avenue and 29th Street that was stolen out of Portage earlier in the day.

After deputies attempted a traffic stop, the car took off southward at high speeds, authorities say.

We’re told the driver left the car near O Avenue and 32nd Street, running off into a forested area.

A K9 located the 35-year-old suspect, who was arrested and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on a multitude of charges, deputies tell us.

