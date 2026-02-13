Suspect charged in 2023 Kalamazoo double homicide, after police say witnesses came forward

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect has been charged in connection with the 2023 deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a shed on North Rose Street in Kalamazoo.

Rajai Brown has been denied bond and charged with homicide in the deaths of Tarra Mayes and Alfred Simpson. The case was one of seven unsolved homicides that Kalamazoo Public Safety highlighted last month in a call for public information.

"We had different evidence, cell phone records— different things. But we needed someone to come forward, with that last piece of evidence," Captain Danielle Guilds said.

The investigation began in 2023 when the remains of Mayes and Simpson were discovered. Court records indicate both victims died from blunt force injuries, and loved ones hadn't heard from them since 2022.

"What really helped on this one, is we did a big media campaign. So we put this story in the news a few times. Saying, we've got some evidence. But we really need people to come forward and tell us their story," Guilds said.

"We were very fortunate, we had a few witnesses come forward."

Guilds noted that while both victims maintained contact with family members who loved them, that communication was sometimes sporadic.

A neighbor in the area where the bodies were found expressed relief about the arrest, speaking off camera about being glad to see an update in the case.

"I'm really glad that the pieces were able to come together, to be able to get us to where we are today," Guilds said.

Kalamazoo Public Safety remains committed to solving the remaining unsolved homicides from their January list of seven cases.

