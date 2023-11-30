Suspect at large following armed robbery at Portage gas station

PORTAGE, Mich. — Public safety officials are looking for an armed robbery suspect in Portage early Thursday morning.

The robbery happened before 1 a.m. at the Speedway on Milham Avenue, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS).

We’re told the suspect walked in, picked up a six-pack of beer, then pulled out a firearm at the counter demanding cash.

Authorities say the suspect ran off with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

PDPS describes the suspect as a Black man in a black hoodie and black pants. They say he wore a mask at the time of the robbery. His age is not currently known.

Those with knowledge related to the armed robbery are urged connect with investigators by calling 269-329-4567. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

