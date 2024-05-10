Suspect at large after armed robbery in Parchment

PARCHMENT, Mich. — Kalamazoo Township police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station in the City of Parchment on Friday.
This occurred in the 600 Block of North Riverview Drive in Parchment, Michigan at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday.
Police say a man entered the store and demanded money while pointing a firearm at an employee. The suspect left the area in a vehicle. The Kalamazoo Township Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect and the suspect vehicle.
A photo of the suspect's vehicle is below.
This case remains under investigation. If you have information, call Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or the Kalamazoo Township Police Department at (269) 381-0391.