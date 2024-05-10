Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Suspect at large after armed robbery in Parchment

Armed robbery occurred in a City of Parchment gas station
Suspect.PNG
Township of Kalamazoo Police Department
Suspect in armed robbery of a gas station in Parchment
Suspect.PNG
Posted at 4:44 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 16:46:21-04

PARCHMENT, Mich. — Kalamazoo Township police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station in the City of Parchment on Friday.

Suspect.PNG
Suspect in armed robbery of a gas station in Parchment

This occurred in the 600 Block of North Riverview Drive in Parchment, Michigan at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say a man entered the store and demanded money while pointing a firearm at an employee. The suspect left the area in a vehicle. The Kalamazoo Township Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect and the suspect vehicle.

A photo of the suspect's vehicle is below.

robbery car.PNG
Suspect of armed robbery fled the scene in this vehicle

This case remains under investigation. If you have information, call Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or the Kalamazoo Township Police Department at (269) 381-0391.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book