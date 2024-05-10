Suspect at large after armed robbery in Parchment

PARCHMENT, Mich. — Kalamazoo Township police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station in the City of Parchment on Friday.

Township of Kalamazoo Police Department Suspect in armed robbery of a gas station in Parchment

This occurred in the 600 Block of North Riverview Drive in Parchment, Michigan at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say a man entered the store and demanded money while pointing a firearm at an employee. The suspect left the area in a vehicle. The Kalamazoo Township Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect and the suspect vehicle.

A photo of the suspect's vehicle is below.

Township of Kalamazoo Police Department Suspect of armed robbery fled the scene in this vehicle

This case remains under investigation. If you have information, call Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or the Kalamazoo Township Police Department at (269) 381-0391.