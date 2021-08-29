Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Suspect at large after armed robbery in Kalamazoo

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 4:57 AM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 04:57:35-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a business Saturday night.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. on the 4500 block of West KL Avenue.

The suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk, and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

A West Michigan University police K9 tried to track the suspect down but was not successful.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time