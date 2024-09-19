Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Suspect arrested for pair of vacant home fires in Kalamazoo

KDPS
FOX 17
KDPS
Posted

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers took a suspect into custody for a pair of arson fires in Kalamazoo.

The fires happened during the early-morning hours of Aug. 28, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). The first happened on Humphrey Street after 1:30 a.m. The second was reported minutes later on Sherwood Avenue.

Kalamazoo fire engine 08242024

Kalamazoo

Vacant homes burn minutes apart in Kalamazoo

Chris Bovia

We’re told a 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday for both fires. He is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.