Suspect arrested for pair of vacant home fires in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers took a suspect into custody for a pair of arson fires in Kalamazoo.

The fires happened during the early-morning hours of Aug. 28, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). The first happened on Humphrey Street after 1:30 a.m. The second was reported minutes later on Sherwood Avenue.

Kalamazoo Vacant homes burn minutes apart in Kalamazoo Chris Bovia

We’re told a 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday for both fires. He is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

