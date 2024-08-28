Watch Now
Vacant homes burn minutes apart in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) officers responded to fires at 2 vacant houses early Wednesday morning, called in about 10 minutes apart.

The first — on Humphry St — was knocked down in 15 minutes. The second — a house on Sherwood Ave — took 3 times as long to bring under control.

Both crews were met with heavy smoke and flames, but no one was hurt.

The KDPS Fire Marshall is investigating both incidents.

If you have information that could help, please call Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100

