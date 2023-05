COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested after robbing an Applebee’s restaurant in Comstock Township on Sunday.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at the Applebee’s at 5990 Gull Road at about 7:16 p.m.

The robbery was reported as in progress by means of an explosive device.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and is lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on several felony charges.

