Suspect arraigned for pair of vacant home fires in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Friday, a 24-year-old suspect was arraigned for two arson fires in Kalamazoo.

Wearing an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs, Toby Knight was arrested on Thursday and arraigned Friday afternoon.

"Count one, it's alleged that you committed an offense called first-degree arson; that is that you did willfully or maliciously burn, damage or destroyed by fire or explosive a building structure," said Magistrate Mark Holsomback.

Knight faces six charges involving, arson, breaking and entering, stolen property, larceny, and fleeing from a police officer.

According to a probable cause document, Knit is responsible for setting two fires on Sherwood Avenue and Humphrey Street.

While KDPS officers handled the fires that were lit just minutes apart, Knight is accused of breaking into All Phase on King Highway, stealing more than $10,000 worth of tools.

Court documents also say Knight admitted to officials that he used a torch to start the fires on the abandoned porches. The plan was to distract police while he broke into the business to settle a debt.

Knight's bond was set to $200,000. He's due back in court for a preliminary exam in October.

