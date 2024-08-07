Watch Now
Suspect arraigned for deadly Kalamazoo stabbing

KALAMAZOO, Mich — The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man in Kalamazoo earlier this week has been arraigned.

Tuan Williams, 44, was stabbed to death near Portage and Lake streets on the night of Monday, Aug. 5, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

Public safety officers later found the suspect near Stadium Drive.

KDPS has since identified the suspect as 26-year-old Travon Ahmaray-Trenton Blakely.

We’re told Blakely was arraigned on an open murder charge. His bond was denied.

