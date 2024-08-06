Man killed in Kalamazoo stabbing, suspect arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One man is dead, another is in custody, and a police K9 is recovering after a stabbing in Kalamazoo Monday night.

44-year-old Tuan Williams died after being stabbed on Portage Street near Lake Street before 10 p.m. on August 5.

Officers began searching for a suspect, bringing in a K9 team in hopes of finding a trail. During the search, K9 Echo collapsed from heat exhaustion. His handler took him to Byron Center Animal Hospital for treatment. Echo is now at home recovering.

Despite the loss of the K9 team, public safety officers did find the suspect near Stadium Drive. Investigators are not releasing the 26-year-old's identity until he is formally arraigned.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking for additional information on this stabbing. Tips can be called into the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 269- 343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube