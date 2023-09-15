Suspect accused in Portage double homicide found not guilty

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man accused of stabbing and killing a father and son in Portage last year was found not guilty.

Maurice Pearson and son Xavier died in a stabbing at Davis Creek Apartments in January 2022, according to police.

Nathaniel Doyle was arrested and then released, later charged with two counts of manslaughter.

Maurice’s sister told FOX 17 the family believes Maurice’s daughter was in a hostile relationship with the suspect.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office says a jury arrived at a not guilty verdict Friday morning.

FOX 17 reached out to both families, who say they will provide statements at a later time.

READ MORE: ‘We have been through literally hell’: Kalamazoo family sets record straight before trial begins

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube