Summer Psychic & Holistic Expo returns to Kalamazoo County with 70+ vendors

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Summer Psychic and Holistic Expo is returning to Kalamazoo County this weekend.

Hosted by Rock Your World Events, the expo will offer a range of psychics, mediums, healers and body workers — focusing on the body, mind and spirit.

There’s also aura photography and "out-of-this-world" shopping featuring crystals and holistic products. Guests can meet one-on-one with psychics and healers to receive a detailed reading or service for a cost.

The expo also features various free interactive lectures and seminars, highly professional mediums and healers along with iridology, pet psychics, tarot readings, a tarot class and a crystal marketplace.

Attendees can expect to see more than 70 vendors.

Offerings include opportunities to get a glimpse into oneself as well as to the other side:



Iridology - SEE what your eyes SAY Looking at and analyzing eye color and patterns can indicate physical ailments that may be present in the body.

- Looking at and analyzing eye color and patterns can indicate physical ailments that may be present in the body. Aura photos with a reading – Aura portraiture uses a special camera to capture the auras or electromagnetic field surrounding a person. A reading analyzes the colors and other elements to give insight to a person’s health and well-being.

– Aura portraiture uses a special camera to capture the auras or electromagnetic field surrounding a person. A reading analyzes the colors and other elements to give insight to a person’s health and well-being. Psychic readings – Through one’s energy, psychic reading will give clear concise messages and information from the other side and the past, present and future to give direction and answer questions.

– Through one’s energy, psychic reading will give clear concise messages and information from the other side and the past, present and future to give direction and answer questions. Pet psychic – Get inside a pet’s mind. Who really is their favorite human? What treat or food does a pet prefer and want more of?

– Get inside a pet’s mind. Who really is their favorite human? What treat or food does a pet prefer and want more of? Mediumship readings – Mediums can connect to loved ones, including pets, on the other side.

– Mediums can connect to loved ones, including pets, on the other side. Astrology Charts – Based on a person’s birth date and time, a chart will be drawn to make predictions and interpret one’s being.

– Based on a person’s birth date and time, a chart will be drawn to make predictions and interpret one’s being. Tarot readings – Find answers to life questions with a card reading pulling information from a person’s past, present and future.

Guests will also be able to shop body, mind and spirit products. There will be a huge selection of over 200 different gems, geodes and minerals from all over the earth as well as the cosmic crystal moldavite, which comes from outer space. Selections can be used for metaphysical healing and meditation, jewelry making, or just to be enjoyed for their pure natural beauty. There are stones to help with everything.

Shoppers will also find clothing, candles, spiritual books, tarot decks, CBD products, and holistic health products like body butters, organic soaps and teas, as well as organic and healthy food supplements.

Reiki and pranic practitioners will be on site providing individual sessions. Reflexology and deep tissue massages will also be available combined with energy healing to feel better both physically and mentally.

The expo is also being used for learning giving insight and knowledge into things such as how to work with energy and open your third eye. Plus, a Tarot class (for a fee) will have attendees reading a Tarot deck in three hours.

Saturday, Aug. 19

11 a.m. - “How to raise your vibration and manifest” with Jeanne Karas

12 p.m. - “Messages from the other side” with Jody Higgins

1:30 p.m. - “Near Death Experiences & the Afterlife” with Mary Maguire

4:00 p.m. - “CHAKRA & Healing Circle” with Joe Follorod

Sunday, Aug. 20

12 p.m. - “Reincarnation, Unfinished Agreements” with Charene Henderson

1 p.m. - “Attracting Prosperity in All Things” with Kathy Garbe

3 p.m. - “Tarot for Beginners” with Laura Moody

In the 3-hour tarot class on Sunday at 3 p.m., Laura Moody shares her knowledge and expertise of tarot, which she has been teaching for over 15 years. Her streamlined class gives attendees the ability to read a tarot deck intuitively and teaches them how to use numerology in doing so. Students will leave with a deck in hand ready to read. “Tarot for Beginners” with Laura Moody is $99 and includes admission to the festival, a tarot card deck and informational handouts. Advance registration is available by clicking here.

Food concessions will also be available.

The Summer Psychic & Holistic Expo takes place at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center (2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, Michigan, 49048).

It runs both Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

General admission is $10 and children 12 and under are free. Click here to purchase tickets.