Summer 2022's final Friday at the Flats and Movies in the Park to be held on Friday, August 26

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Parks & Recreation has announced the final Friday at the Flats and Movies in the Park for Summer 2022. The events will be held on Friday, August 26.

Friday at the Flats will be held at the Celery Flats Pavilion from 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. There will be food and dessert options from multiple vendors, including Blue Plate Food Truck, Skinny Kenny’s BBQ, Eli’s Doces, Ibison Concessions, Theresa’s Kitchen, and Specialty Cheesecake and Dessert Company. There will also be live music performances from Orchestra Jammbo’laya, Kalamazoo Academy of Rock, and Jordan Hamilton.

Movies in the Park will be held at the Celery Flats Historical Area. The movie will begin at dusk, around 9 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair for lawn seating.

The film shown will be 1999’s The Iron Giant. The movie is set in 1957, and follows Hogarth Hughes (Eli Marienthal), a young boy who becomes friends with an alien robot (Vin Diesel). The film also stars Jennifer Aniston as Hogarth’s mother Annie, Harry Connick Jr. as Dean McCoppin, and Christopher McDonald as Kent Mansley. The movie was directed by Brad Bird. It is based on the 1968 book The Iron Man by Ted Hughes.

The Iron Giant would later appear in director Steven Spielberg’s 2018 film Ready Player One. The character also appeared in 2021’s Space Jam: A New Legacy, which was directed by Malcom D. Lee.

