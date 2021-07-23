Suspect arrested after Kalamazoo home invasion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities responded to reports of an armed home invasion in the area of Fox Ridge Drive and Alamo Avenue Friday morning, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Upon arrival, KDPS says officers made attempts to contact a subject that resembled a witness’s description. We’re told the subject ran off until officers caught up with them and placed them under arrest on home invasion and weapons charges, as well as charges relating to obstruction, assault, and for violating bond for an unrelated crime.

No injuries were reported.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to call KDPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube