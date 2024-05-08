Stryker, FedEx assessing damage to facilities after Portage tornadoes

PORTAGE, Mich. — As clean up efforts begin in earnest across West Michigan communities following the severe storms that hit on Tuesday, several companies are figuring out how to keep the business moving.

The FedEx facility in Portage which partially collapsed, remains closed. FedEx workers were spotted this morning working to remove to some items from the building.

FOX 17 reached out to FedEx about the situation. In a statement the company says the damage is still being assessed.

"We are implementing contingency plans to lessen any potential impacts on service. Customers with questions about their shipments can check fedex.com for updates.”

"Our thoughts are with those affected by the tornado in Portage," a company spokesperson wrote. "We are grateful there were no serious injuries resulting from the damage to our facility."

The nearby Stryker facility may also have been damaged in the storm. A company official tells FOX 17 the impact to the operations remains under evaluation.

