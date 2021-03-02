Structure fire at Kalamazoo residence

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Today at 2:55 p.m. officers from Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) responded to a report of a structure fire.

Upon KPDS officer’s arrival, flames and smoke were spotted on the second floor of the 150 E. Crosstown Pkwy residence.

Within 10 minutes the fire was under control. Although the structure was occupied, residents were able to self-evacuate without any injuries.

Fire Marshals are investigating the fire, as its cause is unknown. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact KDPS at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.