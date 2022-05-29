Stolen pickup leads police on chase, crashes, sends 4 to hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a Kalamazoo man stole a pickup truck, led police on a chase and crashed into another car, putting four people in the hospital.

Officers found a pickup truck around 7:45 p.m. Saturday that was reported stolen out of Eaton County.

When an officer tried to pull over the pickup near Wells Pl. and March St., the driver took off.

Officers say it crashed about two blocks away at the intersection of Lake and Mills St.

They say the driver ran a red light and hit another car that was driving on Mills.

The department says the driver, a 41-year-old man from Kalamazoo, then got out of the pickup and tried to run away, but police were able to catch him.

Officers arrested the man for stealing the truck and running from police.

The driver was taken to the hospital for his injuries from the crash.

Officers say two passengers in the truck, a 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, also were taken to the hospital with serious, but nonlife-threatening injuries.

The department says a woman was driving the car the stolen pickup hit and she was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Crews shut down the intersection of Lake and Mills to investigate, while Consumers Energy worked to fix a damaged utility pole.

If you have any information about this incident, call Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

