Steve-O opts for stay, unique wake up call at Kalamazoo firehouse

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 'Jackass' legend, Steve-O grabbed a few Z's at the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety's (KDPS) firehouse overnight Friday, opting for an undeniable wake-up call.
Check out the video KDPS tweeted:
Steve-O Spent the Night at Our Firehouse—Here’s What Happened!#KDPS #SteveO #SuperDummyTour #Comedy #Stunts #BehindTheScenes @steveo https://t.co/2EReLED89E— Kalamazoo Public Safety (KDPS) (@KalPublicSafety) August 17, 2024
Steve-O will be back in Michigan for his Super Dummy Tour at DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids on November 20. You canfind tickets and info here.