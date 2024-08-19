Watch Now
Steve-O opts for stay, unique wake up call at Kalamazoo firehouse

'Jackass' star, Steve-O opts for special wake-up call, courtesy of Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety firefighters
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 'Jackass' legend, Steve-O grabbed a few Z's at the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety's (KDPS) firehouse overnight Friday, opting for an undeniable wake-up call.

Check out the video KDPS tweeted:

Steve-O will be back in Michigan for his Super Dummy Tour at DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids on November 20. You canfind tickets and info here.

