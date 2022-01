KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Democratic state Senator Sean McCann of Kalamazoo announced his run for reelection.

McCann is running for the newly drawn 19th District, which includes most of Kalamazoo County and part of Van Buren County.

McCann served two terms in the Michigan House of Representatives before taking office as state senator in 2019.

The Michigan primary election is August 2 and the Michigan general election is November 8.