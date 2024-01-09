State police: US-131 to be closed for 4-6 hours after several semis crash

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Michigan State Police says southbound US-131 lanes will be closed for several hours after a crash involving several semi trucks.

Troopers responded to the crash on US-131 south near U Avenue in Kalamazoo County a little before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

They say the crash involved multiple semis, but it's not clear yet what caused the crash.

Michigan State Police

Injuries were reported after the crash, but it's not clear how many or how severe they are.

State police said around 4 p.m. that drivers should expect southbound lane closures on US-131 for four to six hours.

