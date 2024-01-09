Watch Now
State police: US-131 to be closed for 4-6 hours after several semis crash

Michigan State Police
Posted at 5:04 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 17:04:49-05

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Michigan State Police says southbound US-131 lanes will be closed for several hours after a crash involving several semi trucks.

Troopers responded to the crash on US-131 south near U Avenue in Kalamazoo County a little before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

They say the crash involved multiple semis, but it's not clear yet what caused the crash.

Injuries were reported after the crash, but it's not clear how many or how severe they are.

State police said around 4 p.m. that drivers should expect southbound lane closures on US-131 for four to six hours.

