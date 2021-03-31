Menu

State on the Street coming back to Kalamazoo in May

Lauren Kummer/FOX 17
The Kalamazoo State Theatre is now offering behind-the-scene tours to learn its history during COVID-19.
Kalamazoo State Theatre
Posted at 9:08 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 09:08:59-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo State Theatre is bringing back its State on the Street event this summer.

Free live music, drink specials, giveaways from Honor Credit Union and more will be included in the event, according to a news release Wednesday.

Events will take place May 7, 14 and 21 and June 4 and 11, starting at 5 p.m. with live music from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The lineup includes:

  • May 7: Blue Veins
  • May 14: Jazz & Creative Institute’s Student Large & Small Ensembles
  • May 21: Minny Niiche with special guest Charlie Mench

Admission is free.

Masks will be required when guests aren’t sitting at their tables and social distancing will be enforced.

