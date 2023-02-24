State of Emergency: Kalamazoo County dealing with aftermath of ice storm

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County residents are waking up still under a state of emergency on Friday morning.

Both the county and the city of Kalamazoo declared the local state of emergency following this week's severe weather.

The biggest issue for the area is the power outages and clean-up of like downed trees and power lines.

The city said their available resources to fully respond to recovery efforts from the damage has been exhausted, and they're asking the county for help.

On Thursday, nearly 40% of county residents were without power, with some estimates listing dates as late as March 1st to get the lights back on.

Consumers Energy crews continue to make progress restoring power into the overnight hours to over 65,000 homes and businesses affected.

The company says based on current assessments, a majority of affected customers should be restored by Sunday.

Consumers Energy said about 110 crews from four states will be joining its restoration efforts.

In the meantime, the Red Cross has opened a 24-hour shelter at the Douglass Community Association (1000 W Paterson Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49007).

They have cots, food and water but encourage people to bring their own bedding.