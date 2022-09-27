State lawmaker introduces bill to fund bulletproof windows on law enforcement vehicles

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Last year the community mourned the death of a Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputy killed while on duty, raising questions about why law enforcement vehicle windshields are not bulletproof.

A bill introduced to the state House wants to make law enforcement vehicles safer. These changes were prompted by the loss of Sergeant Ryan Proxmire last August.

“Within days after losing our friend Sergeant Ryan Proxmire, his father asked me, ‘Why are these windshields not bulletproof?’” Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller told FOX 17.

Sergeant Ryan Proxmire lost his life after a suspect fired a bullet through his vehicle's windshield.

Shortly after, the same thing happened to another sergeant.

“Within a month and a half of losing our sergeant, we had another deputy fired upon, two rounds went through his windshield. Luckily, neither one striking him. But, at the same time, that person has been affected, highly affected,” Sheriff Fuller explained.

It was at that moment Kalamazoo County Sheriff Fuller started doing some digging and working with state lawmakers.

On Thursday, state Representative Christine Morris introduced a $25 million bill that would allow for windshields in law enforcement vehicles to be bulletproof.

“And a half million is going to go to the state police. And then 12.5 million will be a grant program, from the way I understood the bill to be,” said Sheriff Fuller. “It’s real feasible, I mean, it comes down to the windshields that are in these cars would be replaced with the windshield, it would be more protective. Side windows could be replaced with more protective glass.”

The replacement cost and weight for each bulletproof windshield are unknown at this time, but we're told they shouldn't be too heavy to be installed into current cars.

“Just think about it, $25 million. If it saves one more police officer’s life, it’s worth it,” said Sheriff Fuller.

The bill is still in the beginning stages, but we will keep you updated as it progresses.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube