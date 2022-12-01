Stabbing suspect arrested in Oshtemo Township

A suspect accused of stabbing a man in Kalamazoo County is in custody.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the stabbing happened around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, on W KL Avenue in Oshtemo Township.

The sheriff’s office says they got a report that a man had been stabbed and the suspect had run off.

Deputies began searching the area with help from Kalamazoo police and West Michigan University police.

The suspect was found a short time later and taken into custody.

No names are being released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

