Spice company Kalsec building new facility with tax break from Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — For roughly 68 years, Kalsec has called Kalamazoo Township home.

“Kalsec stands for, originally stood for Kalamazoo Spice Extraction Company,” Ty Weiss, energy manager for Kalsec, said.

The company is now expanding, adding a new grinding facility. The total cost of the project is just under $12 million.

"Which would be our first step of our food production process. Where we bring in raw spice from all over the world, and grind it up for extraction,” Weiss said.

The Kalamazoo Township Supervisor is happy to have a business like Kalsec in their backyard. Kalsec employs around 400 people in the community.

“Kalsec is, not just our hometown success story in Kalamazoo Township, but an American success story,” Kalamazoo Township Supervisor, David Combs, said.

Kalamazoo Township and Kalsec are essentially splitting the tax bill for the first 12 years the building is in operation.

The Township Supervisor explained how it worked, saying for 12 years, Kalsec will pay around $40,000 in taxes.

After that time, they'll pay $80,000.

For Kalsec, it was a no-brainer to continue expanding in their hometown.

“Every intention of remaining a family owned business, here in Kalamazoo,” Weiss said.

