Speedway gas station in Kalamazoo robbed at knife point

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Speedway gas station was robbed at knife point on Sunday. The robbery occurred at the Speedway located at 6150 Stadium Drive at around 11:25 p.m.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, a white female believed to be in her 50s entered and exited the Speedway several times. She later went into the bathroom and returned with a knife. She then walked behind the counter and held the gas station’s clerk at knife point. The woman was then able to leave the Speedway with about $150.

The robber ran south across Stadium Drive behind Northwoods Nursing Home. Although Kalamazoo County conducted a K9 track, they were not able to locate the woman.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8748. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer by calling 269-343-2100.

