Southwest Michigan's first solar showroom to hold grand opening Sept. 15

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A new solar energy contractor is scheduled to hold its showroom's grand opening this month.

Climax Solar’s showroom will open to the public Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 3 p.m., the company tells us. They say parking will be available at Sam's Club on South Westnedge Avenue.

We’re told refreshments will be available, along with $40,000 worth of prizes in the form of solar panels, generators and more.

“Solar is the cleanest and most abundant renewable energy source available,” says CEO Josh Thompson. “As Michigan's only LG Pro Platinum Dealer, we provide customers with high-efficiency modules that produce more power from the same amount of sunlight than lower-efficiency modules of the same size.”

Regular showroom hours will occur Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to Climax Solar.

Click here to learn more.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube